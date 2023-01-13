Gunman charged in fatal Bronx shooting, NYPD says

A gunman, who police say was 17 years old when he pulled the trigger, has been charged with killing another man on a Bronx street.

The shooter, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile when the crime was committed, opened fire on Elijah Dukuray the night of Nov. 24 at E. 223rd St. and Bronxwood Ave. in Wakefield, according to cops. The suspect has turned 18 since the crime.

The victim, struck in the neck, was rushed by medics to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved.

Four days later the NYPD released photos of a car linked to the shooting.

The suspect, however, wasn’t nabbed until Thursday, when he turned himself in and was charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession.