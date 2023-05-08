Gunman charged with murder of 22-year-old outside Niles nightclub is released on bond

A 25-year-old Northbrook man who has been charged with shooting a 22-year-old man to death in the parking lot of a Niles nightclub has been released on bail while he awaits trial, court records show.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office has charged Alan Kettina with first degree murder in connection with the death of Mark Asber, of Niles, in the parking lot of Miraj Restaurant on the 8800 block of Milwaukee Avenue.

A Cook County Sheriff spokesperson confirmed that Kettina had been released on bond May 2. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Calabrese set Kettina’s bond at $400,000 on April 25. Court records show that Kettina’s father posted 10% of the bail amount, or $40,000, on April 27.

Records dated May 1 show that Kettina is no longer subject to electronic monitoring.

Kettina had been employed as a Cook County corrections officer prior to the shooting, but he has been de-deputized from that position, according to a Cook County Sheriff spokesperson. However, he is still technically employed with the department.

In his first court appearance following Asber’s death, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Jennifer Ravin asked that Kettina be held without bond.

“If the defendant doesn’t like someone, the defendant’s temper flares and he uses his gun and his position to get what he wants,” she said.

Asber, of Niles, had been working as a busboy at Miraj and was picking up an extra shift the night he died, a document from the state’s attorney’s office states.

Kettina’s attorneys argued during the April 25 court hearing that Kettina may have been acting in self-defense, saying Asber might have threatened him to convince him to bring prohibited items into Cook County Jail.

Kettina’s next court appearance is set for June 1, court records show.