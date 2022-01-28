Gunman charged in Queens triple shooting after drug deal gone bad: NYPD

The gunman suspected of shooting and wounding three men in a botched drug deal in Queens has been arrested, police said Friday.

Jasiah Bruce, 24, was picked up Thursday and slapped with attempted murder and gun charges.

He and an accomplice allegedly confronted the victims the afternoon of Dec. 18 as they were sitting in a vehicle parked outside the Rochdale Village Shopping Center near Baisley Blvd. and Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

Bruce allegedly started shooting, hitting a 29-year-old man inside the vehicle in the head. Another 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man inside the vehicle were both struck in the back, police said.

The victims are recovering from their injuries.

The suspects fled in a red Ford Focus, and police later released photos of both of them. Bruce’s alleged accomplice is still being sought.