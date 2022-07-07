Gunman on Citi Bike rolls up on SUV in Brooklyn, fatally shoots 37-year-old passenger

A gunman on a Citi Bike rode up to an SUV stopped at a red light in Brooklyn and opened fire, killing the 37-year-old front-seat passenger, police said Thursday.

The victim’s sister, who was behind the wheel and not struck, drove off in a panic, crashing up the block.

The 31-year-old sister was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Classon Ave. in Crown Heights when she stopped at the light at Atlantic Ave. about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when the shooter rolled up on the Citi Bike and shot her brother in the chest and leg, cops said.

The sister hit the gas, crashing less than 200 feet away as the gunman fled.

Medics rushed her brother to Kings County Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

His traumatized sister was taken to the same hospital to be evaluated but did not appear to be hurt.

Cops recovered nine 9mm shell casings from at the scene.

The victim lived in Bedford-Stuyvesant and had prior arrests for criminal contempt and robbery though it wasn’t yet clear what sparked the shooting, police said.