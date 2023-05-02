Gunman who fired AR-style rifle at Memphis TV station is in custody: report

A gunman allegedly fired an AR-style rifle at a Memphis news station late Tuesday morning, then barricaded himself inside a nearby restaurant before being taken into custody, according to the TV outlet and local police.

The shooter, who has not been identified by officials, fired a single shot that landed outside the entrance to the WHBQ-TV lobby, the outlet reported. No one was injured.

The suspect allegedly live-streamed the incident on a Facebook account with the name “Jay Nathan,” the Commercial Appeal reported.

“I need to talk to the news people,” he was heard saying in the video. “I got some information. I need to talk to the news people.”

He told an employee outside the building that he had a gun before showing the weapon and ultimately firing it, according to WHBQ. The suspect then reportedly barricaded inside Ubee’s, a burger restaurant on S. Highland St.

“The suspect is in custody,” the Memphis Police Department tweeted Tuesday afternoon, about an hour and a half after warning of a “potential armed party” at Ubee’s.

A motive for the gunfire has not been released.

The suspect was apprehended after a standoff with officers, according to the Commercial Appeal, which reported he locked himself inside the Ubee’s bathroom.

“I have information,” he said allegedly said inside the restaurant, “about crooked ... police officers.”

After a Humvee (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) drove toward the restaurant, police called for an ambulance and a stretcher was rushed inside, the Commercial Appeal reported.

WHBQ employees evacuated their building for a half hour before returning inside the news station, which is located across the street from the University of Memphis campus.

“All faculty, staff and students may resume normal campus activity, but are advised to remain clear of the ongoing police activity and avoid Highland,” the university said in a statement Tuesday. “University officers are on patrol and in communication with the Memphis Police Department regarding the situation.”