A gunman exchanged shots with deputies near Fort Lauderdale and escaped, BSO says

One person was shot and a shooter who traded gunfire with a deputy Saturday night remains at large, Broward Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning.

No description of the gunman has been given yet.

According to BSO, deputies came upon one person shooting another near the 1900 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. As they tried to detain the gunman, BSO claims, the shooter fired at deputies and they fired at him. He eventually jumped into a car, then got out and ran away.

Someone in the car was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

“It is unclear when the occupant as shot and by whom,” BSO said.

No deputies were injured in the incident, BSO said.

Anyone with information on this can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

