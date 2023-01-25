Gunman faces murder charge in November shooting death of Fort Worth man, police say

A Fort Worth man was in custody Wednesday in connection with a shooting in a November that left one man dead and critically injured a 45-year-old woman.

Fort Worth jail records identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jerome Hall who faces a charge of murder in the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Cortney Deshun Guy.

Hall was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Guy died on Nov. 30 from a gunshot wound to his torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a ruling by officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m. in the emergency room of John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police have not released information on a motive for the shooting.

Fort Worth police said they took Hall into custody Nov. 30 after pursuing a vehicle from the scene of the in the 1500 block of East Robert Street.

In a 911 call about 4:30 p.m., someone reported that man had been shot near a house on East Robert Street. That man was later identified as Cortney Deshun Guy.

Responding officers found two victims in a field across the street, Fort Worth police said. Guy was one and a 45-year-old woman was the other.

The suspect identified as Jerome Hall left the scene in a vehicle, which police spotted on the east side of the city, Fort Worth police said. The pursuit ended shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Multiple police cars were involved in the chase and a helicopter was seen overhead.

Both victims were taken to hospitals, according to MedStar. Guy died and the woman was critically injured.

Hall was charged in December with evading arrest, according to Tarrant County criminal court records, but he know faces a charge of murder in the case.