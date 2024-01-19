Gunman fatally shoots customer, injures employee at 24-hour tire shop, Texas police say

A man was shot and killed as his vehicle was being worked on at a 24-hour tire shop, Texas police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the Houston business Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department. Asecond man was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police say a gunman walked into the parking lot of the shop around 8:25 p.m. and shot and killed a customer having work done on his vehicle, according to KTRK. The accused shooter then fled the scene.

The employee doing the work was struck in the arm, the station reported.

Surveillance video from the shop obtained by KTRK shows the gunman was armed with a long gun and fired at least a dozen rounds during the attack.

“It appears that being open 24 hours has become a magnet for things and people to commit crime,” the store’s general manager Robert Moore told Houston TV station KPRC.

Houston police have visited the tire repair chain six times in the past six months, the station reported.

“It makes it very difficult for you to be here for everybody when these types of things take place,” Moore told KTRK. “Are you just here for someone to think about where they can commit the next crime?”

The investigation is ongoing, police said. As of Friday, June 19, no arrest has been announced and no known motive has been shared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Workers fixing dishwasher find starving 2-year-old bound in duct tape, Texas cops say

Man kills wife, 8-year-old niece and two others when wife rejects him, Texas cops say

School janitor’s hidden bathroom cameras record teachers — and his face, Texas cops say