Gunman fired 17 times in fatal gun battle at Fort Worth park, roadway, warrant says

Antoine Anderson was at Fort Worth’s Lincoln Park on the afternoon of April 3 with his kids when he saw an Impala with men inside driving by and throwing their hands out of the window, he told police.

Anderson went to get his children from the park when fighting began in the parking lot, and then he heard gunshots, according to a warrant.

Anderson saw a man pointing a gun out of the Impala, and Anderson fired his gun, he told Fort Worth detectives.

Anderson fired 17 times at the Impala, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

At least two other men in the parking lot also opened fire at the Impala.

Killed in the shooting was Steve Espinosa, 27, who was driving the Impala. His passenger, who returned fire, was wounded in the shooting.

Police arrested Anderson, 36, on Friday, making him the third suspect taken into custody in the fatal shooting.

Anderson faces a murder charge.

Authorities arrested Jonathan Banks, 19, of Fort Worth on May 14, and Ray C. Williams, 44, of Fort Worth, on May 19, in connection with the April 3 shooting.

Williams has been charged with murder, and Banks has been charged with engaging in organized crime, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The warrant for Anderson written by Fort Worth Detective P.A. Vega gave this account of the shooting based on interviews with Anderson, the wounded passenger and home surveillance video:

The passenger in the Impala said he and his friend Steve Espinosa decided to go to Lincoln Park and pulled into the parking lot.

Several men surrounded their car and began arguing with them, the passenger said. The warrant did not say what started the argument.

The argument escalated into a shooting. Initially, the passenger said he never fired a weapon, but he later told detectives he leaned out of the passenger window and fired shots as he tried to defend himself.

Home surveillance video showed that Espinosa managed to drive the Impala out of the parking lot as three other men can be seen running after the car with guns.

Fort Worth police who responded to the shooting found the Impala in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue and located Espinosa fatally shot in the driver seat.

Multiple cartridge casings were found in the parking lot and on Lincoln Avenue.