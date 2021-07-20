Gunman fired 17 times in fatal gun battle at Fort Worth park, roadway, warrant says

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

Antoine Anderson was at Fort Worth’s Lincoln Park on the afternoon of April 3 with his kids when he saw an Impala with men inside driving by and throwing their hands out of the window, he told police.

Anderson went to get his children from the park when fighting began in the parking lot, and then he heard gunshots, according to a warrant.

Anderson saw a man pointing a gun out of the Impala, and Anderson fired his gun, he told Fort Worth detectives.

Anderson fired 17 times at the Impala, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

At least two other men in the parking lot also opened fire at the Impala.

Killed in the shooting was Steve Espinosa, 27, who was driving the Impala. His passenger, who returned fire, was wounded in the shooting.

Police arrested Anderson, 36, on Friday, making him the third suspect taken into custody in the fatal shooting.

Anderson faces a murder charge.

Authorities arrested Jonathan Banks, 19, of Fort Worth on May 14, and Ray C. Williams, 44, of Fort Worth, on May 19, in connection with the April 3 shooting.

Williams has been charged with murder, and Banks has been charged with engaging in organized crime, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

The warrant for Anderson written by Fort Worth Detective P.A. Vega gave this account of the shooting based on interviews with Anderson, the wounded passenger and home surveillance video:

The passenger in the Impala said he and his friend Steve Espinosa decided to go to Lincoln Park and pulled into the parking lot.

Several men surrounded their car and began arguing with them, the passenger said. The warrant did not say what started the argument.

The argument escalated into a shooting. Initially, the passenger said he never fired a weapon, but he later told detectives he leaned out of the passenger window and fired shots as he tried to defend himself.

Home surveillance video showed that Espinosa managed to drive the Impala out of the parking lot as three other men can be seen running after the car with guns.

Fort Worth police who responded to the shooting found the Impala in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue and located Espinosa fatally shot in the driver seat.

Multiple cartridge casings were found in the parking lot and on Lincoln Avenue.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Hong-bin: South Korean climber missing after fall in Pakistan

    Kim Hong-bin, who has no fingers, is thought to have fallen into a crevasse on a descent in Pakistan.

  • Gamecock great Melvin Ingram headed to new NFL team

    The former Gamecock standout had played his entire career with the Chargers.

  • 2-Year-Old Killed, 4 Family Members Critically Injured After Their Car Is Hit By Wrong-Way Driver in Houston

    The suspect, a 31-year-old woman, died at the scene after her car caught on fire

  • As Delta variant spreads, Beshear recommends return to indoor masking for some

    Fully-vaccinated Kentuckians who work in jobs with “significant public exposure” should consider wearing a mask again in indoor public spaces, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday.

  • David Cameron lacked judgement over Greensill, MPs' report says

    David Cameron showed a lack of judgement when he informally lobbied on behalf of Greensill Capital, MPs say.

  • Virginia army base to house Afghan visa seekers

    The Biden administration said Monday it would evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and their families to a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas. (July 19)

  • Tokyo heat may add new COVID wrinkle to Olympics

    With just days to go before the Olympics are due to kick off in Japan, extreme heat in Tokyo has added yet another wrinkle to its COVID concerns.Medical experts are warning that first responders could easily confuse heatstroke and coronavirus patients.Both conditions bear similar symptoms like high temperature and dehydration.Shoji Yokobori is the chair of Nippon Medical School Hospital's Emergency and Critical Care Department:"When the people or patients have high temperature, the EMT (Emergency Medical Technicians), you know the EMT in the ambulance, cannot distinguish, separate the diagnose between COVID-19 or heat-stroke. This is a problem, because the ambulance people or EMT has to send the patient to hospital under the protection of COVID-19 (protocols), this means many medical workers have to work harder."There have also been concerns that the heat could offer an unfair advantage to Japanese Olympic athletes over foreign competitors.In previous Olympics foreign athletes would normally arrive early, so that they can train and adapt to the local climate. But due to the pandemic there have been delays this year.With the number of coronavirus cases still rising in Japan, the head of the Olympics' organizing committee hasn't ruled out a last-minute cancellation of the event. There have been 67 infections detected among those accredited for the Games this month.

  • South Korean missing after fall while scaling Pakistani peak

    A famous South Korean climber fell into a crevasse and went missing over the weekend in bad weather after scaling another mountain peak in northern Pakistan, a mountaineering official said Tuesday. Kim Hong Bin was descending after having reached the 8,047-meter (26,400-foot) high Broad Peak in Pakistan's north Karakoram Range on Sunday, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club. With the summit, the 57-year-old Kim had scaled all of the world's 14 highest summits, becoming the first person with disability to do so.

  • AP Interview: US firms in Hong Kong face risks, says AmCham

    U.S. businesses operating in Hong Kong should reassess their operations and decide if the risks of operating there are worth the reward, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said in an interview Monday with The Associated Press. Tara Joseph said companies in Hong Kong are caught in the middle of antagonisms between the U.S. and China. Relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated amid a trade war and mounting tensions over Chinese moves to curb political dissent in Hong Kong.

  • Australia to deport Britain's Katie Hopkins after quarantine breach

    Australia will deport controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins after she admitted breaching the country's quarantine rules, Australia's minister for home affairs said on Monday. Hopkins flew into Sydney to appear on Seven Network Ltd's reality television programme Big Brother VIP, according to Australian media, but she stoked public outrage when she posted a video on Instagram joking about answering the door naked and maskless to people delivering meals while she was in hotel quarantine. All arrivals to Australia must complete two weeks in a hotel quarantine, where people must put on a mask before meals are delivered then wait 30 seconds to collect the food to avoid transmission.

  • BlackBerry Limited (BB) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    Is BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

    The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he conspired to influence Trump’s foreign policy positions to benefit the United Arab Emirates and commit crimes striking “at the very heart of our democracy.” Tom Barrack, 74, of Santa Monica, California, was among three men charged in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, with conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent as they tried to influence foreign policy while Trump was running in 2016 and later while he was president.

  • US Rep. Greene: Twitter timeout is 'Communist-style' attack

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted social media companies over her temporary suspension from Twitter on Tuesday, calling it “a Communist-style attack on free speech." Twitter imposed the 12-hour timeout on Monday, saying some of her tweets violated its policy against spreading misinformation that could cause harm during the coronavirus pandemic. “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans," the Georgia Republican said in a statement.

  • Steelers sign LB Melvin Ingram, T Chaz Green to 1-year deals

    The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers.

  • Bet $1 on the NBA Finals and get $10 for every 3-pointer your team makes*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the NBA Finals.

  • Men take woman’s knife, repeatedly stab her face as she waits for train: Chicago cops

    The woman is in critical condition after the attack.

  • Britain to permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Britain said on Tuesday it would permanently deploy two warships in Asian waters after its Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier and escort ships sail to Japan in September through seas where China is vying for influence with the United States and Japan. Plans for the high-profile visit by the carrier strike group come as London deepens security ties with Tokyo, which has expressed growing alarm in recent months over China's territorial ambitions in the region, including Taiwan. "Following on from the strike group's inaugural deployment, the United Kingdom will permanently assign two ships in the region from later this year," Britain's Defence Minister Ben Wallace said in a joint announcement in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Nobuo Kishi.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Richard Sherman 911 call under investigation by sheriff's office after widespread criticism

    Many have called for a 911 dispatcher to be fired for how she handled the Richard Sherman incident.