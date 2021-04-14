Gunman fires at police responding to call in Maryland from apartment balcony

Gunman fires at police responding to call in Maryland from ‘elevated position’ (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A gunman has opened fire at police responding to a call in Maryland from an apartment balcony, authorities say.

Officers are hunting for the suspect after shots were fired at them in Gaithersburg, Maryland, when they were called out to deal with a “parking hazard.”

Officials say that no officers were hit or injured in the incident, which took place at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Officers from @GPDNews were dispatched to 392 N Summit Ave for parking hazard at approx 3:00 pm. As officers responded to call, reported being shot at from higher elevation. Add’l officers, to include MCP officers, responded. MCP & @GPDNews are actively searching for suspect(s). — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 14, 2021

Police have asked people in the city of 60,000, which is located north west of Washington DC, to shelter in place while they hunt for the gunman.

The city’s police chief Mark Sroka said he had reviewed the body cam footage and that it was clear that one shot was fired in the direction of the officers.

But he refused to confirm that the two officers had been specifically targeted as they continued to hunt for the suspect at the nearby apartment complex.

