Gunman fires shots at marked NYPD car in Lower Manhattan

A man fired shots at a marked NYPD vehicle in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, according to police.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood for 911 calls of a man menacing his brother with a gun, police sources said.

Officers pulled up to E. 4th St. near Avenue C in Alphabet City around 7:50 p.m. where they spotted the man, they added.

The officers returned fire, but no one was hit with bullets.

Witnesses disputed the initial police account, saying the suspect fired off no shots, but recalled him waving a gun around on the street.

The cops were taken to an area hospital to be treated for tinnitus and the shooter was arrested.

Police investigating the scene recovered the gun the suspect was carrying, police sources said.

Charges against him were pending later Thursday night.