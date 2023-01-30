Gunman forces motel employee and customer into room to rob them, police say

Police have taken a man into custody after they said he went into a motel and forced an employee and customer into a room and robbed them.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Super 8 Motel on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

Investigators said Kie-Aaron Lamar Dawkins, 33, went into the hotel, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the keys to a room.

Detectives said Dawkins then forced a motel employee and a customer into the room at gunpoint and took their cell phones.

Police said they were able to get into the room and take Dawkins into custody and rescue the victims.

Dawkins has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, pointing a pistol at another, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, and simple battery.

