Gunman in Fort Lee rapper's robbery sentenced to 30 years in prison

The gunman who robbed rapper Safaree Samuels in 2018, stealing $180,000 in jewelry off the music star during the Fort Lee holdup, was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison.

Tacuma Ashman, 43, will serve at least 25 years before he’s eligible for parole on multiple counts of armed robbery, a Bergen County judge ruled.

Prosecutors said the Irvington, New York man was one of three conspirators who plotted to rob the North Jersey rapper and star of VH1’s "Love & Hip Hop" outside his apartment complex in Fort Lee. The theft led to a high-speed chase across the George Washington Bridge as the trio attempted to flee with the rapper's valuables, the state said.

The sentence came two months after a jury convicted Ashman on two counts of first-degree robbery, along with charges of weapons possession and resisting arrest. He was acquitted on conspiracy charges and owning a handgun without a permit.

The state requested a 31-year prison sentence for Ashman, and a Bergen County judge nearly obliged, remarking that the evidence against him was “overwhelming.”

“This was a carefully planned armed robbery over the course of weeks and months, with specific steps taken to execute it,” Judge Christopher Kazlau said Friday.

Prosecutors said the men plotted the robbery weeks in advance, scanning Samuels' Instagram account for pictures of high-end jewelry that he wore in public, including a watch, bracelet and ring, some valued at more than $40,000. Authorities also found a GPS tracking device under the rapper's car, used to trace his whereabouts so the crew knew when to strike, the state said.

The heist was masterminded by Shawn Harewood, childhood friend of Samuels in Brooklyn, prosecutors said. He later recruited Ashman and Carl Harry to act as his henchmen, knowing the rapper would recognize his face.

Harewood and Ashman were co-defendants in the trial, but a judge declared a mistrial for Harewood after his attorney withdrew from the case over a personal matter.

On Friday, Ashman told the court his case should have ended in a mistrial as well. He had rejected several plea deals, including a seven-year offer by prosecutors, instead choosing to risk his case before a jury, the judge noted.

“I’m not responsible for what the state is alleging against me” Ashman said.

Samuels did not attend the sentencing, but prosecutors said the robbery left him scarred after he tried to avoid the spotlight by moving from New York City to a more low-key area in Fort Lee.

“He thought he would be safe, and his whole world was shook by this,” Assistant Prosecutor Megan Kilzy said Friday.

In April 2018, the three targeted Samuels as he returned home to The Modern, a luxury apartment building on Park Avenue in Fort Lee, prosecutors said. Surveillance video from The Modern's parking garage showed two men, allegedly Ashman and Harry, approach Samuels from behind and tussle with him. Ashman held the gun while they swiped his valuables and then piled into a black Escalade driven by Harewood, the state said.

Officers were on their way to the scene when they spotted a black Cadillac Escalade without license plates blocks away from the site, authorities had said. The Escalade reportedly sped at 80 mph across the George Washington Bridge into New York City, with police in pursuit.

During the chase, the Escalade crashed into a concrete divider at the Henry Hudson Parkway South ramp. Dashcam footage played during the trial showed three people bail out of the truck and flee on foot after the crash. Harewood was arrested that night near 144th Street in Manhattan. Police picked up Ashman weeks later in Newark.

Ashman's driver's license and cellphone and a red hat he wore during the robbery were found inside the crashed car, prosecutors said. Authorities also recovered Samuels' wallet and jewelry.

A new trial date for Harewood is pending. Harry pleaded guilty in 2019 to a conspiracy charge.

