Gunman found guilty of killing man in Memphis club parking lot, DA says

Nearly a year-and-a-half after gunfire left a man dead outside of a Memphis club, a man has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Cederick Ivory, 24, was found guilty on Friday, April 22.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Ivory got into an argument with someone inside James Lounge on Summer Ave., according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich said that the fight spilled outside into the parking lot where Ivory pulled out a gun that witnesses referred to as a “chopper” and began shooting into a crowd of people. One of the people in that crowd was 27-year-old Anthony William Travis.

As Travis ran for cover, he was shot in the side of the chest, a bullet wound that left him dead at the scene in the James Lounge parking lot, Weirich said.

The deadly shooting was captured on surveillance video, according to Weirich.

Ivory was convicted of first-degree murder, a charge that carries a sentence of life in prison.

