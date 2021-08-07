Gunman in Galleria mall shooting remains on the run, HPD says

NextShark

President Joe Biden is offering a temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents in the U.S. in response to the sweeping Hong Kong National Security Law passed last year. Unwavering support: In a memo issued on Thursday, Biden tasked the Department of Homeland Security to enact a "deferral of removal" for up to 18 months for people from Hong Kong living in the U.S., enabling them to extend their stay due to "compelling foreign policy reasons," reported Reuters. According to Biden, the initiative shows the country’s “interests in the region,” noting that the U.S. will continue to support the people of Hong Kong.