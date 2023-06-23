Gunman gets 20 years in death of UW-Whitewater student Purcell Pearson

Ismael Moreno will serve 20 years in prison in the shooting death of a college student during a 2021 robbery.

Purcell Pearson, 22, a student leader at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, died in February 2021 during an attempted robbery of designer eyeglasses he had been selling to customers he found online.

One by one, family members, most wearing white "Justice for Purcell" T-shirts, unpacked stories and anecdotes about the young man known to those closest to him as "Purcy" during Moreno's sentencing Friday.

"We built a big brother-little sister relationship. He introduced me to anime," friend Alexis Johnson told Judge John Franke's packed courtroom during the hearing. "Now, I can't watch it anymore since he passed."

Moreno was just days from his 17th birthday when, according to a criminal complaint, he and Tyrell D. Joseph inquired about the eyeglasses through a fake name online and arranged a meeting with Pearson.

The three met in the 2200 block of West Wisconsin Avenue on Feb. 6, 2021, outside Pearson’s apartment, and Pearson was fatally shot.

Joseph was arrested in July 2021, and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, the following January. Joseph, 19, received a nine-year prison sentence.

Moreno was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, but managed to evade arrest for more than a year. He was captured in San Diego in May 2022 and a Milwaukee County jury convicted him in April.

This is a developing story. Stay with jsonline.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ismael Moreno gets 20 years in shooting death of UW-Whitewater student