Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

Dawson White
Police in Texas are searching for a man they say shot at a woman as she was walking into a reproductive health clinic on Saturday.

The man hid in the woman’s trunk as she drove to Alamo Women’s Reproductive Center, police said, WOAI reported.

When she arrived around 8:30 a.m., the man jumped out of the trunk and started firing shots, missing the woman but hitting several of the clinic’s windows, police said, according to KSAT. Officials referred to the facility as an “abortion clinic.”

A person who was protesting outside the building pulled out a gun and fired at the shooter in an attempt to protect the woman, police said, KENS reported.

The shooter then ran off. Police aren’t sure whether the man was struck by the bullet, according to the outlet.

The woman was taken to police headquarters and was said to be shaken up but uninjured, per KENS. The protester has a license to carry a firearm, police said.

Officials don’t believe the the clinic was the target, and no one inside was injured, KSAT reported.

The shooter’s gun was found at the scene along with a piece of clothing, according to WOAI.

Police used a helicopter and K-9 units to try to find the suspect, but he’s still on the loose, the outlet reported.

Officials said the shooter knew the woman and police are investigating the incident as a case of domestic violence, according to KSAT.

