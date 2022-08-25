Gunman identified after Dallas man shot to death during catalytic converter theft

Dallas police asked for help on Thursday to find a man accused of killing a 22-year-old Dallas resident over a catalytic converter.

Authorities identified the suspect as Juvencio Solorzano, who Dallas police said should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Solorzano is accused of shooting to death Sergio Maas during a catalytic converter theft on Dec. 1, 2021.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at 3:37 a.m. on Dec. 1 in the 3200 block of Sumter Drive.

Maas was found shot inside his residence and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any other information on the shooting or the theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Officer J. Johnson with the US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-605-3614.