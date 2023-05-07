Gunman Identified in Mall Massacre in Allen, Texas

Jeremy Lock/Reuters

The gunman who killed eight people and wounded seven others at an Allen, Texas, shopping mall was identified by law enforcement as Mauricio Garcia, according to NBC News.

Garcia, a 33-year-old man who reportedly worked as a security guard, was killed by police officers who responded to the scene on Saturday. Police interviewed his family at their Dallas home on Saturday, according to NBC News.

The sudden shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets left mall guests rattled, with hordes of people leaving the mall with their hands raised. Photos showed the suspect dead on the ground with a rifle resembling an AR-15 laying nearby. He was covered in body armor and ammunition.

It was unclear what connection, if any, Garcia had to the outlet mall. Sources told NBC that Garcia was armed with a rifle and a handgun, with more ammunition and weapons found in his car.

The Allen Police Department said in a statement Sunday that the Texas Department of Public Safety would take over its investigation. Both the police department and the state agency did not respond to requests for comment on both Garcia’s identity and on whether it planned to host a press conference on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

