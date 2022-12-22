Gunman impersonating police officer wanted in shooting of boy and man in Washington, D.C.

Police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer and shot a man and a boy at a facility for youth awaiting trial in Washington, D.C.

The attack took place Tuesday in the 6000 block of Clay Street Northeast with officers responding to reports of a shooting at 2:54 p.m, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect gained entry into a residential facility by posing as a police officer, dressed in all black with a vest emblazoned with “police” and a star badge around his neck, according to photos taken from surveillance footage.

Police are looking for a male suspect in what they call an assault with intent to kill offense that occurred on Dec. 20, 2022, in Washington. (DC Metropolitan Police)

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect gained entry into the facility, and “once inside and after a brief conversation, the suspect produced a handgun and discharged it multiple times, striking both victims,” police said.

The suspect claimed he was an officer serving a warrant on one of the juveniles housed at the privately owned facility, NBC Washington reported.

“He recognized that individual who was in the facility, immediately pulled out a handgun and started shooting at that individual,” Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. John Haines told the station.

Haines said police believe the gunman targeted the juvenile victim.

“He was absolutely trying, specifically targeting that individual,” Haines said.

He said that an "innocent person" who worked at the facility was also hit in the gunfire.

The suspect then fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds and they were transported to local hospitals for “serious injuries.” Haines said their injuries are non life-threatening.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect or the vehicle used to escape the scene. A reward of up to $10,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person behind a violent crime.

Juveniles housed at the facility have been relocated following the shooting, an official familiar with the investigation said to NBC Washington.

Story continues

The shooting comes days after burglars claiming to be FBI agents dressed in tactical gear and carrying flashlights and guns, forced their way into a home in the 1700 block of Bay Street Southeast on Dec. 14, the station reported.

The burglars “used force” to steal items including phones and two safes from the home, according to the police report. Two residents inside fled their home to contact police.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com