Gunman in Joplin store robbery remains at large

Feb. 23—Gunman in Joplin robbery remains at large

Joplin police have yet to identify and arrest a gunman who last week robbed a store on the southwest side of the city.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the robbery Thursday of The Corner store at 2300 S. Maiden Lane contact Detective Jason Francis at 417-623-3131, extension 1640.

A man wearing a black coat and jeans, with a bandanna obscuring most of his face, walked into the store about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and requested some merchandise before pulling out a handgun and demanding cash from the register.

The man fled the business on foot headed north. Police said he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as merchandise.