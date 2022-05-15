Gunman who killed 10 in NY supermarket attack was on authorities' radar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jenna Zucker
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kathy Hochul
    Governor of New York

By Jenna Zucker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - New York authorities on Sunday were investigating how a white 18-year-old, who the governor said had been on the radar of authorities since high school, was able to shoot 10 people to death in a Black neighborhood grocery store.

The suspect, Payton Gendron, surrendered to police on Saturday at the Buffalo, New York, store after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." He apparently publicized a racist manifesto on the internet.

The Buffalo shooting follows other racially motivated mass murders in recent years, including a Pittsburgh synagogue attack that left 11 dead in October 2018, and the Atlanta spa shootings in March 2021 in which a white man killed eight people, targeting Asians.

Authorities said Gendron drove to Buffalo from his home several hours away to launch the afternoon attack, which he broadcast in real time on social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the firearm used in the killings was legally purchased but had been illegally modified with a high-capacity magazine.

Eleven people struck by gunfire were Black and two were white, officials said. The racial breakdown of the dead was not made clear.

On Sunday, several dozen community members held an emotional vigil for the victims outside the Tops grocery store. Nearby at True Bethel Baptist Church, a reverend led a solemn service for a large crowd of worshipers, including some family of the victims and some who had been at the store at the time of the shooting.

One was Charles Everhart Sr., 65, whose grandson Zaire Goodman, 20, worked at the store. Goodman was shot in the neck but survived.

“He was pushing the carts back to the store and he was one of the first to get hit,” Everhart said.

A 180-page manifesto circulating online on Saturday, believed to have been authored by Gendron, outlined "The Great Replacement Theory" - a racist conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by minorities in the United States and other countries.

"This manifesto tells everything to us and that is what's so bone-chilling about it," Hochul told CNN on Sunday.

Another document circulating online that appeared to have been written by Gendron sketched out a to-do list for the attack, including cleaning the gun and testing the livestream.

A spokesperson for the Erie County district attorney's office declined to comment on the documents.

Hochul told ABC News on Sunday that Gendron had been on authorities' radar "with respect to something he wrote in high school," without elaborating.

The governor said an investigation into the massacre would focus on how Gendron managed to get away with it when he was known to authorities and presented a threat.

"I want to know what people knew and when they knew it," she said.

Hochul told reporters she was dismayed that the suspect managed to live-stream his attack on social media, which she blamed for hosting a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology.

"These outlets must be more vigilant in monitoring social media content," she said.

Social media and streaming platforms like Twitch, which said it removed the stream after less than two minutes, have grappled with controlling violent and extremist content for years.

“The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content,” a Twitch spokesperson said.

COMMUNITY MOURNING

Gendron, who is from the town of Conklin, New York, near the Pennsylvania border, was arraigned hours after the shooting in state court on first-degree murder charges, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole, said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn said the judge also ordered Gendron to remain in custody without bail and to undergo a "forensic examination." Gendron entered a plea of not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on May 19.

Sharon Doyle, a 55-year-old security guard with Erie County Public Library, led a chant of "Black Lives Matter, my life matters," at the morning vigil.

"We all go in this Tops. I was scared to even go to Walmart last night," Doyle said. "I have to go to work tomorrow and I’m terrified."

Stephen Belongia, the FBI special agent in charge of the bureau's Buffalo field office, said the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and as an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.

U.S. President Biden decried the shooting as "abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation" in a statement on Saturday.

(Reporting by Jenna Zucker in Buffalo, New York; Doina Chiacu, Sarah Lynch and Gabriella Borter in Washington; Ken Li and Tyler Clifford in New York; Writing by Gabriella Borter and Steve Gorman; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police call Buffalo mass shooting a hate crime

    A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”

  • Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

    On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire Saturday afternoon at Tops Friendly Market.

  • ‘He Saved Some Lives’: Cop-Turned-Guard Killed in Battle With Buffalo Gunman

    Courtesy Aaron Salter, IIILOCKPORT, New York—After serving as a Buffalo police officer for 30 years, Aaron Salter Jr. spent the last four working as a security guard at the Tops Friendly Markets store on the east side of the city.That’s where he was Saturday afternoon when a gunman stalked in with a military-style assault rifle in his hands and hate in his heart and opened fire.Authorities said Salter acted like the cop he was: He pulled out his weapon and tried to take down the gunman, whom pol

  • ‘A Military-Style Execution’: 18-Year-Old Accused White Supremacist Kills 10 People In Buffalo Grocery Store In Orchestrated Terror Attack

    The FBI is investigating Saturday’s mass killing that left 10 people dead and three injured in Buffalo, New York, as a hate crime, the agency […]

  • The Buffalo mass shooting is just the latest attack connected to a racist but growing theory that says white people are being replaced by people of color

    The "Great Replacement" theory has become more mainstream, inspired the Christchurch mosque attacks and the El Paso Walmart shooting.

  • Buffalo mayor: ‘Let Buffalo, New York be the last place that this kind of mass shooting happens’

    Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (I) on Sunday said “let Buffalo, New York, be the last place that this kind of mass shooting happens” after a gunman opened fire in his community one day earlier, killing 10 people. Brown, during an interview with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said the country has to…

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • In Buffalo and Some Other Mass Shootings, a Shared Racist Belief

    Through the 180 pages of hate-filled writings that Payton S. Gendron posted online, a common theme emerged: The notion that white Americans are at risk of being replaced by people of color. Gunmen have referenced the racist idea, known as “replacement theory,” during a string of mass shootings and other violence in recent years. It was once associated with the far-right fringe, but has become increasingly mainstream, pushed by politicians and popular television programs. And it has repeatedly be

  • At least 10 dead in shooting at Buffalo supermarket

    A gunman sporting a rifle and body armor opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (May 14)

  • Buffalo officials on mass shooting at supermarket

    A gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (May 14)

  • Racist Republican Lawmaker Claims White Supremacist Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

    After an 18-year-old uploaded a racist manifesto before targeting Black people in a mass shooting, the shooter's fellow racists are scrambling to obfuscate the truth

  • An 18-year-old white man was charged with first-degree murder in the Buffalo mass shooting that police said was racially motivated

    A manifesto belonging to the suspect outlined plans to kill Black people and referenced a white supremacist theory, an official told the NYT.

  • Buffalo shooting: Ten dead in racially motivated attack at New York state store

    An 18-year-old is charged over the New York state attack, which is being investigated as a racial hate crime.

  • Lawmakers react to Buffalo shooting that left 10 dead, 3 injured

    President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and local lawmakers have reacted to the shooting incident in Buffalo Saturday afternoon that left 10 people and injured 13 others.

  • Buffalo mass shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

    STORY: Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, drove to Buffalo from his home in a New York county "hours away" to target the store in an attack he broadcast on the internet. Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, officials said, and called it a hate crime."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such in a cold hearted cruel calculating way...targeting people who simply want to buy groceries," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.The suspect was heavily armed and dressed in tactical gear, including body armor, police said. They did not immediately name him, saying it was in part to avoid giving the man celebrity. When confronted by officers in the store, the suspect held a gun to his own neck but they talked him into dropping the weapon and surrendering, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told an earlier news briefing.

  • Teen injured in Lansing shooting Saturday night, police searching for suspects

    A teen was injured in a Lansing shooting Saturday night. Police are searching for suspects and it's believed the shooting is an isolated incident.

  • Buffalo Suspect Embraced Racist 'Replacement' Conspiracy Pushed By Tucker Carlson

    The suspected shooter expressed repeated fears online that whites are being replaced by people of color, The New York Times reported.

  • New York police say that 13 people shot, 10 dead, during 'mass shooting' at Buffalo grocery store

    The Buffalo Police Department said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon they are on the scene of a “mass shooting” at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

  • Kevin Samuels’ death raises a simmering debate between Black men and women

    Wearing his signature glasses, suit and tie, Kevin Samuels casually sat in his chair talking to a single 35-year-old Black mother who called in to his popular Y

  • Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

    A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said in a statement. Two people aboard the plane were taken to a trauma center and three people with non-life threatening injuries were taken to a hospital, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.