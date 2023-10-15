Gunman killed 2 people he knew before turning gun on himself, Cobb police say

Cobb County police have identified two people who were shot and killed outside of an office building on Thursday.

They say the shooter, whose identity has not been released, drove away from the scene and then killed himself.

Police say the shooter knew his victims, 54-year-old Shawna Leonard and 27-year-old Joshua Payton, but their exact relationship is unknown.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with neighbors who say they are afraid for their safety.

“I heard two sounds that sound like gunfire, so I actually said to myself, ‘Wow, that sound like gunshots.’ And about five seconds later, I heard three more, so I actually got up and ran to my bedroom,” one woman who asked not to be identified said.

After the shooting, police say the shooter hopped in a car and drove nine miles away before his car was spotted on a Flock camera.

Investigators say they tried getting him to surrender, but instead, he got out of his car and shot and killed himself.

“I saw one person that actually like fell to the ground and someone was just consoling him,” a neighbor said.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the victims.

