Gunman who killed FBI agents identified as David Lee Huber. He worked on computers, flew planes

Sarah Blaskey, Charles Rabin, Jay Weaver
Updated

The gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment has been identified as David Lee Huber, a 55-year-old who until Tuesday’s outburst of violence seems to have lived a largely innocuous life.

According to public records, he ran a computer consulting business, had a pilot’s license, was married for 16 years before divorcing in 2016, and his only known previous encounters with the legal system were confined to traffic tickets and an eviction in Colorado. He doesn’t seem to have had any footprint on social media.

The FBI, still investigating one of the bloodiest days in agency history, has not yet formally named Huber as the gunman but is expected to do so later Wednesday. Several law enforcement sources confirmed the name to the Herald, including one official who said the suspect who shot the agents is the same as the person on a sealed federal search warrant — Huber.

Huber, law enforcement sources say, murdered FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger and injured three others just before sunrise Tuesday morning as agents were attempting to execute the search warrant in a child pornography investigation at his apartment in the Water Terrace complex in Sunrise, several miles north of the Sawgrass Mills outlet mall. A law enforcement source says investigators believe he spotted approaching agents on his doorbell camera and fired at them through the closed front door.

The property and entrance into the gated community where he lives remained sealed off Wednesday as the FBI flew in a forensics team from Washington, D.C., to investigate the tragedy.

By Wednesday afternoon Huber had still not been formally identified by the FBI and investigators had not provided any details of what he was being investigated for, other than possession of illegal child pornography.

His name was not mentioned during a Tuesday afternoon press conference by Miami’s FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro. The Miami area director said his agents came under fire during a violent crimes against children investigation.

“Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for,” said Piro. “We will always honor them.”

Public records show that Huber, who spent most of his life in South Florida, was born in Louisiana. He married in late 2000 and divorced a decade later, according to court records. The Herald is not naming his ex-wife because she could not be reached for comment.

Until they divorced, the couple lived together in an 8,400-square-foot lakeside home in a gated community in Pembroke Pines, records show. The records, which couldn’t be opened online, also show that the couple created some type of parenting plan for at least one child they share together.

That same year, Huber signed a quit claim deed, leaving his ex-wife the sole owner of the property.

Huber’s employment history is sparse. The earliest business records available on Sunbiz, a state corporate records website, say he ran a company called World Tech Supplies in Kendall in 1988. It appears he was licensed as a commercial pilot in 1994, though it’s unclear from the records whether he ever held a job in aviation.

Florida business records also show Huber registered two short-lived computer consulting businesses to the Pembroke Pines address in the mid 2000s. Both Huber Computer Consulting and COMPUTER TROUBLESHOOTERS 0512 INC were inactive within a few years after being incorporated.

A pair of traffic tickets from late 2016 show Huber moved to the apartment complex in Sunrise where Tuesday’s shooting took place. The apartment, in a townhome complex sits on the southwest corner of Nob Hill Road and Northwest 44th Street, a typical west Broward County community with large roadways lined by oaks. The neighborhood is a combination of warehouses, mostly medical, and middle-income homes and townhouses.

He drove a 2013 Hyundai.

Employees at Lyon Living, which manages the building where Huber lived, said Wednesday they were not authorized to speak about the suspected gunman.

Miami Herald Staff Writer David Ovalle contributed to this story.

