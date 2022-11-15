Gunman killed man in weekend shooting, left body in Mesquite apartment, police say

Mesquite police continued on Tuesday to investigate a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Anthony Matlock, who died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Gus Thomasson Road.

Officers responded to a report of the sounds of gunfire at an apartment complex parking garage.

Once they arrived, Mesquite police found the victim in an apartment.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator A. Soto at 972-216-6704.