Gunman killed after shooting 2 Orlando police officers, chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department SWAT team on Saturday morning shot and killed a 28-year-old gunman who hours earlier had fired upon two police officers, critically injuring them before they were taken to a hospital where they are expected to fully recover, Chief Eric Smith said at an afternoon press conference.

The suspect, Daton Viel, barricaded himself inside a hotel room in the Holiday Inn & Suites near International Drive following a police chase that started after he shot the officers around 11 p.m. Friday in downtown Orlando, Smith said.

The SWAT Team arrived around 6 a.m. and immediately evacuated the hotel.

Just before 9 a.m., Viel “shot several times” at SWAT team officers, Smith said. They returned fire, fatally striking Viel, who was pronounced dead.

Viel was found at the hotel following a large manhunt that involved dozens of law enforcement officers and their respective agencies.

The incident began around 11 p.m., when Viel shot the officers who were investigating a vehicle near Garland Avenue and Washington Street that was linked to a homicide in Miami, Smith said.

The officers were critically wounded and rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center. They are both expected to fully recover from their injuries, said Michael Cheatham, the chief surgical officer at Orlando Regional Medical Center, at a press conference. OPD is not releasing the officers’ names, citing Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects the privacy rights of crime victims.

After wounding the officers, Viel carjacked another vehicle, leading to a chase that took officers into Apopka, the chief said. It’s unclear how Viel got from Apopka to the hotel where he was later found.

Initially, the police department announced that it was looking for two suspects. However, Smith later said that the other suspect “was determined not to be involved in the shooting.”

The department is not looking for any additional suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

“Our officers are lucky to be alive and we ask that you continue to pray for them,” Smith said.

“These officers are out here every day protecting our community; they put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” he added. “And for some piece of crap to do this to them, because they don’t want to go back to prison, is ridiculous. We’re not going to put up with it.”

Since June 2016, Viel has been arrested on over a half-dozen felony charges including trespassing, robbery, burglary and sexual battery of a minor, according to FDLE records.

In March, Viel was arrested by Orlando police in connection with the sexual battery of a girl between 12 and 16 years old, records said.

According to records filed in Orange County Circuit Court, Viel drove up to a girl who was walking to a local high school in early December last year. He offered to drive the girl the rest of the way to school. Once inside the car, he drove on to school property before heading to Trotters Park, near Lake Fairview, where the battery occurred, court records said.

He was taken into custody after his DNA matched a sample tested by FDLE and was also identified by the girl during a photo lineup, according to an arrest affidavit.

Viel pleaded not guilty and was released on bond in June, according to court records.

On Saturday, officials and law enforcement agencies throughout the region voiced their support for the wounded officers on social media throughout the early morning hours and into the afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he and first lady Casey DeSantis “are praying for the officers, their families and the entire [Orlando Police Department].”

“Our brave men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect. The perpetrator must face harsh justice,” said the governor.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who was at the Saturday afternoon press conference, said, “To those officers and their families, who I had the opportunity to meet with earlier today, I want to thank them for their service and their dedication to our city.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media: “We are relieved to hear the two officers shot in the line of duty last night are expected to recover. We stand with our brothers and sisters at @OrlandoPolice and are so glad the shooter is no longer a threat to our community.”

“Prayers up for the two @OrlandoPolice officers that were shot and critically injured in Downtown,” said Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young. “I pledge my full support and resources to @OrlandoPolice in pursuit of the suspects!”

Before the accused gunman was killed by police, Val Demings, the former congresswoman and Orlando police chief, echoed Smith in pledging that the shooter would face justice.

“My prayers are with the Orlando Police Officers shot while performing their duties,” Demings said on social media. “Another reminder that these men and women risk their lives every day.”