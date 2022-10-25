Gunman who killed two at St. Louis school was ‘loner’ who brought AR-15-style rifle

A former student who opened fire in a St. Louis high school — killing two people and wounding several others — was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, local Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday.

The shooter, who died during an exchange of gunfire Monday with law enforcement, was identified as 19-year-old Orlando Harris.

He killed 10th-grader Alexandria Bell, 15, and 61-year-old gym teacher Jean Kuczka before his final confrontation with cops in the halls of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, police said.

In a note found in his vehicle, Harris said he had no friends, family or girlfriend, calling it the “perfect storm for a mass shooter.”

“I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life,” Sack read from the note.

Another seven people, all 15 or 16 years old, were wounded and hospitalized in the wake of the attack. They were all listed in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Sack said the shooter burst into the school with some ammo strapped to his chest and more rounds in a bag. Additional magazines were found dumped in stairwells. He was armed with enough firepower to kill hundreds, the commissioner noted.

“This could have been a horrific scene,” he told reporters.

Harris, a member of the school’s recent graduating class, had no criminal record, but Sack said he was a self-proclaimed “loner” who believed he had no one.

Authorities previously said they have “suspicions that there may be some mental illness that he was experiencing,” but did not provide further details.

Sack also encouraged people to come forward when those who appear to suffer from mental illness or distress begin “speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others.”

Monday’s rampage forced students and teachers to barricade themselves in classrooms and cower under desks. Some told authorities that Harris shouted out, “You’re all going to die!” as he unleashed gunfire inside his alma mater.

Story continues

The attack stopped only after the shooter came face-to-face with a student, who later recalled how his gun jammed, ultimately giving her the chance to flee.

The FBI is assisting police in the investigation.

With News Wire Services