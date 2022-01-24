Gunman killed after wounding several people at Germany's University of Heidelberg





Police said a gunman was dead after injuring several people during a shooting in an auditorium at Germany's University of Heidelberg on Monday.

Though a large police operation is underway, officers did not know the shooter's motive, his cause of death or the number of injuries resulting from the incident as of Monday, according to CNN.

Authorities believe the gunman acted alone and police asked people to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg on Monday afternoon, where the campus is located in the town in southwest Germany, The Associated Press reported.

German press agency DPA cited sources saying the gunman shot himself.

Police also said that the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barreled firearm, the AP added.