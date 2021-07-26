Gunman kills 1, injuries 3 before he’s beaten to death in Fort Worth, news report says

A gunman opened fire on a group of people in west Fort Worth early Monday, killing one and injuring three others before he was stoned to death, according to a news report.

The gunman and the other person were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released by authorities.

KDFW-TV reported that a shooting erupted after a disturbance between a group of people who knew each other.

Two people were in critical condition and the third suffered serious injuries from gunshots, authorities said.

The crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman, according to KDFW-TV.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive.

Fort Worth Police say the crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman. https://t.co/W478whBeAG — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) July 26, 2021

Initially, there was a 911 hangup on the call, according to a police call log.

Then, there was a report of five people shot in the incident, the police call log stated.

Fort Worth police have not released details on the shooting.