Gunman kills 1 and wounds 3 others at Paramount apartment complex

A man opened fire Monday morning at an apartment complex in Paramount, killing one adult and wounding three others, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 a.m. at the Enclave Paramount Apartments, in the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard. Police found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and "a number of them were transported to the hospital," Paramount Police Department Lt. Ron Ridley said.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Lizette Falcon said.

The Sheriff's Department said the suspect is a Black male. The suspect was wearing a mask at the time of the shooting, Ridley said.

Authorities said investigators are working to determine the motive of the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

