Gunman kills 10 in racially motivated attack on Buffalo supermarket

Vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in Buffalo Matt Burkhartt for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ten people were killed and three others wounded when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, Reuters reported.

The shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, drove to Buffalo from Conklin, New York, around 200 miles away. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) told reporters that Gendron selected the ZIP code with the "highest concentration of African-Americans" within a few hours' drive.

Gendron, who described himself in a 180-page manifesto as a white supremacist, was apprehended alive after police persuaded him not to shoot himself. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black. Among the dead was security guard and retired Buffalo police officer Aaron Salter, who exchanged fire with Gendron but was unable to pierce his body armor.

According to CNN, Gendron attempted to live-stream the mass shooting on Twitch, but the feed was cut off less than two minutes after it started.

President Biden issued a statement late Saturday describing the attack as an example of "hate-fueled domestic terrorism." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg echoed Biden's message on CBS's Face the Nation, telling host Margaret Brennan that even if the attack does not legally qualify as terrorism, every politician should "unequivocally condemn white nationalism."

Gendron has been charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty despite having written in his manifesto that he planned to plead guilty if he were taken alive.

You may also like

It's the legislation, stupid!

The trouble with running against the 'MAGA King'

Why is there a baby formula shortage?