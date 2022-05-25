Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas school

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said. The assailant was killed by law enforcement.(May 24)

