Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Greg Abbott
    48th governor of Texas since 2015

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.

The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children.

Outside the town civic center, where families waited, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wailing. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man.

“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”

Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, was still outside the school as the sun set, seeking word on his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres.

He drove to the scene after receiving a terrifying call from his daughter shortly following the first reports of the shooting. He said other relatives were at the hospital and the civic center.

Waiting, he said, was the heaviest moment of his life.

“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said.

The attack came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that added to a yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.

But President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight, calling for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.

“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?"

Many of the wounded were rushed to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where staff members in scrubs and devastated victims' relatives could be seen weeping as they walked out of the complex.

Officials did not immediately reveal a motive, but they identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Law enforcement officials said he acted alone.

The attack came as Robb Elementary was counting down to the last days of the school year with a series of themed days. Tuesday was to be “Footloose and Fancy,” with students wearing nice outfits.

The school has nearly 600 students in second, third and fourth grades. The vast majority of the students are Latino.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police. He noted that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out,” and that he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.

Before heading to the school, Ramos shot his grandmother, Gutierrez said.

Other officials said later that the grandmother survived and was being treated, through her condition was not known.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded, but Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Investigators believe Ramos posted photos on Instagram of two guns he used in the shooting, and they were examining whether he made statements online alluding to the attack in the hours before the assault, a law enforcement official said.

Law enforcement officers were serving multiple search warrants Tuesday night and gathering telephone and other records, the official said. Investigators were also attempting to contact Ramos' relatives and were tracing the firearms.

The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The attack began about 11:30 a.m., when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Both officers were shot. It was not immediately clear where on the campus that confrontation occurred or how much time elapsed before more authorities arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, teams of Border Patrol agents raced to the school, including 10 to 15 members of a SWAT-like tactical and counterterrorism unit, said Jason Owens, a top regional official with the Border Patrol.

One Border Patrol agent who was working nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement official said.

Owens confirmed that an agent suffered minor injuries, but would not provide details of that confrontation.

He said some area agents have children at Robb Elementary.

“It hit home for everybody," he said.

Uvalde, home to about 16,000 people, is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

Condolences poured in from leaders around the world. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine, which is at war with Russia after Moscow invaded, said that his nation also knows “the pain of losing innocent young lives.”

The tragedy in Uvalde was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and it added to a grim tally in the state, which has been the site of some of the deadliest shootings in the U.S. over the past five years.

In 2018, a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area. A year before that, a gunman at a Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack targeting Hispanics.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.

In the years since Sandy Hook, the gun control debate in Congress has waxed and waned. Efforts by lawmakers to change U.S. gun policies in any significant way have consistently faced roadblocks from Republicans and the influence of outside groups such as the NRA.

A year after Sandy Hook, Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Patrick J. Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, negotiated a bipartisan proposal to expand the nation’s background check system. But the measure failed in a Senate vote, without enough support to clear a 60-vote filibuster hurdle.

Then-President Barack Obama, who had made gun control central to his administration’s goals after the Sandy Hook shooting, called Congress' failure to act “a pretty shameful day for Washington.”

Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases. One bill would have closed a loophole for private and online sales. The other would have extended the background check review period. Both languished in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.

___

This story was first published on May 24, 2022. It was corrected to reflect that state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the gunman shot his grandmother before going to the school; he did not say the gunman killed his grandmother. It was also updated to correct the spelling of the name of the 10-year-old great-granddaughter.

___

Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills in Uvalde, Jake Bleiberg in Dallas, Ben Fox, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker in Washington, Paul J. Weber in Austin, Juan Lozano in Houston, Gene Johnson in Seattle and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Turn this pain into action,' Biden says after Uvalde school massacre

    “Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden asked after the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

  • CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Season Finale After Tragic School Shooting In Texas

    The season finale of FBI has been pulled by CBS after the tragic school shooting in Texas. The episode titled “Prodigal Son” hits close to the news given that it involves the team preventing a school shooting. Texas School Shooting Prompts Online Outrage, Calls To Action By Hollywood & Media Figures The official synopsis of […]

  • Sen. Chris Murphy after Texas school shooting: 'What are we doing?'

    In a speech on the Senate floor following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., delivered an emotional plea to his fellow lawmakers in Congress to address gun violence.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP nod for 2nd term in Congress

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made a name in Washington pushing hard-right conspiracy theories, easily won her party’s nomination for Congress Tuesday.

  • American Heavy Artillery Enters the Fight in Ukraine

    POKROVSK, Ukraine — Camouflaged in a heap of branches cut from nearby trees, the weapon that Ukraine hopes will make a critical difference in its war with Russia is all but invisible from more than a few feet away. Soon, a single round shoots out with a boom and a howling, metallic shriek as it sails toward Russian positions. It is the American-made M777 howitzer. It shoots farther, moves faster and is hidden more easily, and it’s what the Ukrainian military has been waiting for. Sign up for The

  • Newly released video shows moment Jalen Randle was fatally shot by Houston cop

    Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a police officer in Houston fatally shot Jalen Randle, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back of the neck last month.

  • N.Korea fires salvo of missiles, including ICBM, hours after Biden leaves Asia

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip in which he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state. South Korea's deputy national security advisor, Kim Tae-hyo, said that the North also appeared to have conducted "multiple experiments" with a detonation device in preparation for its seventh nuclear test, but that the test is unlikely to occur "in the coming days but afterward." In response, the United States and South Korea held combined live-fire drills, including surface-to-surface missile tests involving the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) of the U.S. and the South's Hyunmoo-2 SRBM, both militaries said.

  • LeBron James, sports world outraged after elementary school mass shooting in Texas

    "Like, when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harm's way at school."

  • Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

    Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. Heavy fighting, meanwhile, was reported in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that Moscow’s forces are intent on seizing. Russian troops took over an industrial town that hosts a thermal power station, and intensified efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and other cities.

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp defeats Trump-backed challenger, former Senator Perdue in GOP primary

    In a major blow to Donald Trump’s reputation as the Republican kingmaker, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp trounced former Sen. David Perdue in the GOP primary for governor.

  • Texas school shooting: what we know so far

    First victims being named as US president calls for action on gun laws

  • Iraqi man living in U.S. charged in alleged plot to assassinate George W. Bush

    Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly plotting to kill former President George W. Bush to avenge the Iraq War.

  • Live updates | 19 kids, 2 adults slain in school shooting

    UVALDE — Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

  • Kellyanne Conway says her marriage 'may not survive' George's disdain for Trump

    In her new memoir, Trump’s former aide says her marriage “may not survive” her husband’s harsh criticism of her former boss.

  • Heartbreaking details have emerged about the victims of the Texas school shooting

    Details have emerged of the Robb Elementary School shooting's victims, including teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles. It's reported at least 19 students were

  • Gunman kills at least 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

    The gunman also killed his grandmother before heading to the school with two military-style rifles he had purchased on his 18th birthday.

  • Boat carrying Rohingya fleeing Myanmar capsizes, killing 16

    At least 16 people from Myanmar’s Rohingya minority have died after a storm capsized the boat they were traveling on to seek refuge in another country, officials and a recovery team member said Tuesday. There were 35 survivors of Saturday's accident that took place Saturday off Myanmar’s southwestern coast and four people were missing, the officials said. UNHCR, the U.N.’s refugee agency, expressed shock and sadness about the accident in a statement and said at least 17 Rohingya, including children, had died.

  • Are Trinity Exploration & Production plc's (LON:TRIN) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

    With its stock down 7.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN). It...

  • Rockets issue statement on deadly Texas elementary school shooting

    In a statement, the Rockets and Fertitta family expressed devastation at the “unspeakable tragedy” in Uvalde, Texas, where the deadliest school shooting in state history occurred Tuesday.

  • 'Stand up to the gun lobby,' Biden urges Americans after Texas massacre

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Americans must stand up to the gun lobby and pressure members of Congress to pass sensible gun laws, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday after the killing of at least 19 children and two teachers in a Texas school shooting. "As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name we're going to stand up to the gun lobby, when in God's name we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done," Biden said in a televised speech, his voice rising to a crescendo. Authorities said an 18-year-old gunman opened fire earlier in the day at an elementary school in Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, before he apparently was killed by police officers.