Gunman Kills 2, Wounds 2 in Shooting Rampage Near Penn State Campus

A gunman in State College, Pennsylvania killed two people and wounded two others before killing himself.

Authorities identified Jordan Witmer, 21, as the suspected gunman. The shootings began at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill inside a Ramada hotel, where he opened fire and killed Dean Beachy, 62, of Millersburg, Ohio, the Associated Press reports.

He also wounded a woman and another man at the bar, which is located about 2 miles from the Penn State University’s main campus. The AP reports Witmer had reportedly been in a relationship with the woman.

Witmer later broke into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself.

State College police did not immediately return calls for comment.

A tweet from Penn State University said it was monitoring the situation. Witmer’s name does not appear in the Penn State director as having been affiliated with the university.