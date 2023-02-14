Gunman kills 3 at Michigan State University before killing himself

A gunman killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University late Monday, then fatally shot himself off the East Lansing campus, police said.

The shooter opened fire at two locations on campus, an academic building and a student union area, according to authorities, prompting a multi-hour manhunt as students sheltered in place.

Police found the suspect, a 43-year-old man whose name was not released, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lansing, Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman told reporters early Tuesday morning.

The suspect is “not affiliated in any way” with the university, and isn’t a student, faculty or staff member, Rozman noted.

“There is no threat to campus. We believe there to only be one shooter in this incident. And there is no longer a need to shelter in place on campus,” Rozman said.

“We have absolutely no information right now on what the motive is, and I can’t even begin to imagine what that motive might be,” the deputy chief added.

Police did not confirm Tuesday whether the victims were university students, but noted that all five injured victims are at a local hospital and remain in critical condition, Rozman said.

The incident came one day before the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a gunman killed 14 students and three staff members.

It also comes on the heels of several mass shootings this year alone, including an incident that left 11 people dead in Monterey Park, Calif., amid Lunar New Year celebrations.

–Updated at 7:57 a.m.

