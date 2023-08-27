Gunman kills 3 in racially motivated shooting at Jacksonville Dollar General

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. | John Raoux, Associated Press

A gunman shot and killed three people at a Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday afternoon before killing himself, The Associated Press reports.

The shooter, a white man in his 20s, came armed with a handgun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a bullet-resistant vest. He entered a predominantly Black neighborhood with the intent of murdering Black people, officials said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, “This shooting was racially motivated and he hated Black people.”

From the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department:



“Portions of these manifestos detail the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate. This shooting was racially motivated and he hated black people.” pic.twitter.com/GDBRg937Ak — . (@suttonimpaQt) August 26, 2023

In a press conference, Waters explained that the shooter had prepared separate manifestos for the media, his parents and to federal agents revealing a “disgusting ideology of hate,” per Fox News.

According to Waters, the shooter had texted his father instructing him to check his computer for the manifesto at 1:18 p.m., but his father hadn’t called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office until 1:53 p.m, Fox News reports.

The manifestos led Waters and investigators to the conclusion that this was premeditated down to the day, as it had been exactly five years since another shooting at a Jacksonville video game tournament, per AP.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, “This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions. And so he took the coward’s way out. But we condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms. We’ve offered support for Sheriff Waters and the city of Jacksonville, and we send our condolences to the victims and their families who are the victims of a very cowardly act.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responds to the shooting in Jacksonville: pic.twitter.com/uxj08bxJsy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 26, 2023

FBI agents in Jacksonville assisted local law enforcement in the aftermath of the shooting, FBI Jacksonville Field Office Special Agent in Charge Sherri Onks said in a press conference.

She told the press the case would be pursued by the Department of Justice and is being investigated as a hate crime.

Jacksonville city council Rahman Johnson and Ju’Coby Pittman holding a community prayer on Kings Rd after a shooting @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/SRxPxfhGZf — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) August 26, 2023