Gunman kills five people and is killed by police at apartment building in Canada
A 73-year-old gunman shot and killed five people and was then killed by police at an apartment building outside Toronto, Canada, according to authorities.
A 73-year-old gunman shot and killed five people and was then killed by police at an apartment building outside Toronto, Canada, according to authorities.
Hotel experts say there's a good chance of a discount on last-minute bookings if you call the hotel's reservations line or front desk directly.
The NYPD is still searching for the gunman. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that a smuggler boat carrying some of his friends had sunk soon after leaving the Algerian coast. It came as a shock, after spending weeks to get to Algeria from Syria and then waiting for a month for a smuggler to put him on the boat.
After a slow start to the 2022 World Cup, Africa delivered its best ever result at the tournament in Qatar.
Say goodbye to tangled cables for good with this convenient wireless charging pad.
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
Maryland homeowners are calling a postal worker a "hero" after his 911 call about a house fire helped rescue teams arrive quickly and save two family dogs.
After three decades of public contrarianism, Clarkson's most recent column suggests he is out of ideas but still full of anger.
Five people are dead after a gunman opened fire on Sunday at a condo building in a suburb near Toronto, police said on Monday. Another victim was injured in the shooting in Vaughan, a city north of Toronto, according to York Regional Police. Officers arriving at the scene had an "interaction" with the alleged gunman, who was shot and killed at the condo building, police said.
At this time, police said Rashid is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.
"I have no idea what’s gonna happen in the Republican primary," the Fox News host said at America Fest 2022 in Phoenix Saturday
The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday.
Peter Salvino is a doctoral student at Northwestern University.
In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 most advanced countries in military technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology. Military technology, or the use of technology for the brutal art of warfare, is one of the oldest domains in human history. From the […]
A 34-year-old man who formerly lived in Midvale could spend the rest of his life in prison for child rape and related offenses.
Green Bay has failed miserably in the favorite role all season, going 0-6 ATS as a favorite against everyone except the Bears.
An official at the Bahamas Fox Hill prison, known for its harsh conditions, told The Washington Post Sam Bankman-Fried was ready to 'face the music.'
A second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday.
A now-fired middle school teacher remains jailed in middle Georgia after investigators said he had sex with a 14-year-old former student.
Cloe Fields, who fell off a cliff in a car with her boyfriend, told Insider an iPhone feature she didn't know she had may have saved their lives.