Gunman kills man at Brooklyn playground in shooting that frightened fleeing children and parents

A gunman killed a 20-year-old man in a Brooklyn playground Friday in a shooting that sent frightened children and horrified parents running, police and witnesses said.

Gunfire rang out on a basketball court at St. Andrew’s Playground on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Kingston Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 6:40 p.m., cops said.

“There were some games going on and then like three shots,” said a 57-year-old man who asked not to be named. “I was shouting, ‘Get down! Get down! Those are shots!’”

“It was a big gun,” he continued. “It sounded like a cannon.”

The victim was shot once in the chest and once in the face, said police. Officers responding to the scene attempted life-saving CPR on the man, but it was too late, the witness said.

“He was lying there face up in the corner of one of the small basketball courts. He wasn’t moving,” the witness said.

Medics rushed the victim to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Children playing in the playground “scattered” after the gunfire, police sources said.

“People were going crazy running out with baby carriages,” the man said.

Police were still searching for the shooter Friday night and the victim’s name was not immediately released.