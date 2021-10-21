Gunman kills man at bus stop, then kills another for getaway car, Chicago cops say

Two men are dead and another is on the run after an argument at a bus stop got out of control early Thursday in Chicago.

According to investigators, the suspect walked up to a 25-year-old man waiting at a bus shelter around 1 a.m. in northwest Chicago and they began arguing with each other, WMAQ reported.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest, police told WBBM, and he died at the scene.

The gunman ran from the bus stop, WLS reported, and several blocks from the shooting, he tried carjacking a 41-year-old man. A struggle ensued and the suspect shot the driver in the chest, then drove off in his Buick SUV.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to WBBM.

A nearby gas station owner told WLS that the suspect tried asking motorists for a ride before he became violent.

“He asked like three or four cars, but no one would give him a ride, and then he ran to West Fullerton,” the owner said.

Police have not identified anyone involved and are still searching for the suspect, outlets reported.

