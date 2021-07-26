A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday morning, a man opened fire at a crowd in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, according to Fox 4. The gunman killed one individual and left two people in critical condition, with a third suffering from serious injuries from gunshots, according to the Star Telegram.

TOP BIDEN OFFICIAL MEETS AND PRAISES IRANIAN-AMERICAN JOURNALIST TARGETED BY ALLEGED KIDNAPPING PLOT

Shortly after, the shooter was then reportedly killed when the crowd defended themselves using gardening stones. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An altercation occurred during a party at this location resulting in two subjects deceased, one victim in critical condition, and two victims' injuries were non-life-threatening. Homicide detectives were notified," a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

The spokesperson did not address how the shooter died.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Police have not said what events led up to the shooting, nor have they identified the people involved in the fatal altercation. Authorities did say the people involved knew each other and that some kind of disturbance precipitated the attack.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, shooting, Texas

Original Author: Mike Brest

Original Location: Gunman kills one before being stoned to death