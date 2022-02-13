Gunman kills rival on Bronx street then is fatally shot with his own gun by victim’s pal: NYPD

A gunman killed a rival on a Bronx street — only to be fatally shot with his own gun by one of the victim’s pals in a chaotic late-night clash, cops said Sunday.

The two men who wound up dead were inside a party on Webster Ave. and E. 198th St in Bedford Park when they get into a fight Saturday night, police said.

Their fight spilled out onto the street and one of the men, age 24, shot his 28-year-old rival in the face about 11 p.m., cops said. The shot man’s outraged friends then jumped the gunman, cops said.

One of those friends, also 28, managed to get the gunman’s weapon away from him and shot him in the chest with it, according to police.

Medics rushed both shot men to St. Barnabas Hospital but neither survived. Police have not yet released either man’s name.

The friend who avenged his buddy’s death was taken into custody and charges against him were pending, police said.