UPDATE: Gunman kills three others plus self in Moultrie

May 4—Updated 4:07 p.m. May 4, 2023

MOULTRIE — Officials are withholding the names of victims in this morning's shooting as they seek next of kin, but they have described the relationships among them.

A 26-year-old man shot his 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother to death at neighboring houses on Sixth Street Southwest this morning, Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock told The Moultrie Observer this afternoon.

Brock said the address he has for the man is the same as his mother, and his grandmother lived next door.

After that the man went to McDonald's on First Avenue Southeast, where he shot the 41-year-old assistant manager to death then killed himself, Brock said. The coroner said he didn't know what the connection was between the man and the McDonald's employee.

Brock said he was in Macon when got the call about 9 a.m. and returned to Moultrie to pronounce the victims dead at 11:05 a.m. He estimated the shootings happened between 7 and 9.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.