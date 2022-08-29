Gunman kills two, wounds at least one in shooting at Oregon Safeway grocery store: police

At least two people were killed Sunday night at a Bend, Ore., Safeway store when a gunman opened fire.

Witnesses began calling 911 around 7 p.m. local time after an unidentified male shooter entered the Forum Shopping Center from a nearby residential area and began shooting in the parking lot with an AR 15-style rifle, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said during a press conference.

The gunman then allegedly walked into the grocery store and fatally shot one person in the entrance, then another deeper into the shop.

At least one wounded victim was transported to St. Charles Bend, the hospital confirmed. That person is being treated and was listed in good condition at last update.

The gunman was found dead inside the store when police arrived, with a rifle and a shotgun next to him.

Krantz said no Bend officers fired their weapons and it’s unclear how the gunman died.

A spokesperson for the Bend Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily News Monday.

Neither the victims nor the gunman have been publicly identified.

“We heard I don’t know how many shots out front — six or seven,” Josh Caba, who was shopping at the time, told KTVZ. “I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming. … It was a horrifying experience.”