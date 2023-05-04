Gunman at large after 16-year-old boy killed in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

Police are searching for a killer after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Daytona Beach.

The shooting happed around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday on Hudson Street, not far from the John H Dickerson Community Center.

When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, officials said.

The name of the victim has not been released by law enforcement.

Police said the gunman who shot the boy was wearing all black and traveling on foot.

Daytona Beach police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Zach Ravi at 386-671-5245 or email ravizachary@dbpd.us.

Channel 9 has a crew in Daytona Beach working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

