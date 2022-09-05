Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night.
Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa.
Deputies said they arrived at the area and found an adult and two juveniles who were shot while riding in a car.
All of the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
