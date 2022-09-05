Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County

Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night.

Read: 2 killed, 2 in critical condition after shooting at Florida supper club

Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa.

Deputies said they arrived at the area and found an adult and two juveniles who were shot while riding in a car.

Watch: Deltona man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl, deputies say

All of the victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is still under investigation.

Read: Saskatchewan stabbings: 10 dead across 13 locations, 2 suspects at large, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.