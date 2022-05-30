Gunman at large after man found shot Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies are searching for a gunman after a man was shot Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Buchanan Bay Circle, near the intersection of South Texas and Holden avenues.

Officials said a man in his 40s was found shot and was taken to a hospital.

Officials said the “possibly known suspect” fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The condition of the man and the cause of the shooting were not released by law enforcement.

