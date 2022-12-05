Police in Orlando responded to an early morning shooting at a hotel.

Officers responded around 4:40 a.m. to the Floridian Express hotel on International Drive.

Photos: Gunman at large after man found shot at hotel on International Drive in Orlando, police say

Several officers were working an active crime scene at the hotel.

Read: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy dies off-duty, shot by roommate, sheriff’s office says

Police said a man was possibly shot in an area of the hotel by an unknown suspect.

Watch: 3 confirmed dead after massive fire breaks out at Orange County fireworks warehouse

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Read: Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County, troopers say

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.