Gunman at large after woman found shot to death in crashed car in Orange County, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman last night.

Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash.

The victim was found inside of a car on North Powers Drive, down the street from Meadowbrook Middle School.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was found shot to death inside of a crashed car.

No other details about the shooter or victim were released by law enforcement.

Officials said there is an active investigation into the shooting and car crash.

