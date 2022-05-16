Gunman may have targeted Rochester locations before Buffalo shooting, RPD acknowledges

On Monday, Rochester police acknowledged reports that the accused gunman who killed 10 people Saturday may have considered targets in the Rochester area before carrying out his deadly attack at a Tops Market in Buffalo.

Posts attributed to Payton Gendron's Discord account discussed potential targets for his deadly assault at locations in Rochester, several of which he mentioned by name.

Law enforcement officials acknowledged the online posts on Saturday and said they were working to confirm whether the accounts belonged to Gendron.

"We are aware of social media posts circulating online from the alleged shooter that purportedly indicate locations within the Rochester community," RPD Lt. Greg Bello said in a statement Monday. "We take these potential threats, and any other potential threat towards the safety of our community, with the utmost importance."

The online posts, which date back, more than six months, track the alleged gunman's thought process as he planned and prepared for his deadly attack. At one point, he named Rochester as a potential target and named a handful of specific locations.

They include several churches and a restaurant that are located in predominantly Black Rochester neighborhoods, as well as the names of three Rochester retail chains.

The posts also mention the need to travel to Rochester to scout several locations, but it is unclear whether the accused gunman ever did.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar also acknowledged the alleged Rochester connection in a statement Monday.

"It is a sobering realization that if Erie County Inmate #157103 had not changed his planned attack, it could have occurred right here in Rochester," LaMar said, referring to the accused shooter by his inmate number rather than by name. "The victims could be even closer to home — our direct neighbors, family members, friends, or even you or me."

Bello was quick to praise the responding Buffalo Police officers for taking the accused gunman into custody and preventing additional attacks.

"Thankfully, the brave men and women of the Buffalo Police Department took the suspect into custody, rendering him no longer a threat to society," Bello said. "We encourage anyone with information regarding any threats towards the safety of our community to please call 911."

Bello also said that Chief David Smith has been in contact with Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia of the Buffalo Police Department and has offered the full support of the Rochester Police Department.

"The Rochester Police Department is continuing to work with our local, state and federal partners to verify information and act upon it accordingly," Bello said.

