Gunman Nabbed in Texas After Days on the Run

The frantic manhunt for a 38-year-old suspect accused of gunning down five people, including a 9-year-old boy, on Friday night has reportedly come to an end, with officials saying that the man had been apprehended.

A man believed to be Francisco Oropesa was arrested in the tiny Texas city of Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon told NBC News.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson told Texas outlet KHOU11 shortly after that Oropesa had been taken into custody without incident at a home “just east of Cut and Shoot.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is weighing charges of harboring a fugitive “for the person or persons” associated with Oropesa’s evasion of police, KHOU11 reported.

More details on the situation were not immediately available, with authorities expected to hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. local time.

Oropesa is believed to have retrieved an AR-15 rifle from his home and shot at his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing a weapon in his front yard, saying the noise might disturb their sleeping baby.

Investigators said in their most recent update Sunday that they had “zero leads” in the case, and had virtually no idea where Oropesa was located. More than 250 officers with over a dozen agencies were involved in the search by Sunday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

